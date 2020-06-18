COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas on Thursday announced the formation of the House Equitable Justice System and Law Enforcement Reform Committee.
“Today, I announced the formation of a special House committee to address the urgent issues that our nation and state have been grappling with in recent weeks,” said Speaker Lucas in a news release. “The SC House of Representatives has always been the people’s house. It will remain so by being the place where all viewpoints are expressed, heard and considered and where meaningful, open debate occurs. These challenging times are no exception."
Lucas continued, "the South Carolina House Equitable Justice System and Law Enforcement Reform Committee represents a bipartisan, diverse group of lawmakers, which I hope will bring to the entire House substantial reforms to improve our state’s justice system and law enforcement policies. I look forward to their solutions for substantive changes for the benefit of all South Carolinians.”
Lucas said commitee members will examine the following four issues:
- Law Enforcement Officer Training, Tactics, Standards and Accountability
- Civil Asset Forfeiture Reform
- Criminal Process and Procedure Reform
- Sentencing Reform
