Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, South Carolina Housing authorized the use of $5 million to provide rental assistance to those affected by COVID-19.
The aim of the program will be to aid South Carolinians facing financial hardships because of shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours or unpaid leave.
The program will be administered through SC Thrive, a statewide non-profit agency already providing services to individuals and families throughout the state.
Eligible households could receive rental assistance of up to $1,500 with payments made directly to landlords or management companies.
Relief will be provided as a one-time lump sum toward eligible tenants' rent payments.
To be eligible for program assistance, applicants must be:
- South Carolina residents
- Have a maximum household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income for the county in which they reside
- Provide documentation demonstrating how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted their employment or income beginning March 10, 2020 or later
Income eligibility for each SC county can be found here.
Qualified applicants may apply here.
