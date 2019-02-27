COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The US Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that two South Carolina men are headed to federal prison after a conspiracy to buy a mail bomb via the Dark Web.
Michael James Young Jr., 32, of Columbia was sentenced to over 43 years in federal prison; and Tyrell Fears, 23, of Irmo, South Carolina, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.
Young was a prisoner in the South Carolina Department of Corrections when he used a contraband cell phone that was smuggled into the Broad River Correctional Institution to run a drug business distributing marijuana. The marijuana was shipped to another person’s home before the US Attorney said Vance Volious picked up the inventory for re-distribution.
The US Attorney said Young and his co-conspirators also plotted to kill Young’s ex-wife. He was serving a 50-year prison sentence at the time for attempting to kill her and murdering her father in 2007.
In February 2017, Young used his cell phone to access the Dark Web from prison and began chatting with an undercover FBI agent, whom Young thought to be a foreign explosives dealer.
Young paid for a mail bomb to be sent to a residence in Irmo and for the re-shipment label addressed to his ex-wife to be sent to Volious’ house in Columbia.
The US Attorney said it was Fears who picked up the items from Volious, took steps to “arm” the inert bomb, and was seen by FBI agents taking it to the post office.
Young and Volious were convicted by a federal jury in April 2018 for conspiracy, transport of an explosive with the intent to kill, mailing a non-mailable explosive with the intent to kill, and carrying an explosive during the commission of another felony. The judge sentenced Young to 525 months in federal prison.
Fears pleaded guilty to carrying an explosive during the commission of a felony and conspiracy and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison.
Volious will be sentenced at a later date.
