COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The group Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina (AFP-SC) on Thursday thanked South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster for signing the women’s dignity bill into law.
The law forbids shackling incarcerated women during pregnancy, labor and postpartum recuperation.
AFP-SC State Director Andrew Yates issued the following statement in an email:
“It’s past time South Carolina ended the unnecessarily cruel and barbaric practice of shackling incarcerated women during pregnancy. This bill helps restore compassion and dignity to our criminal justice system. We thank Rep. Nancy Mace for sponsoring this common-sense bill and Governor McMaster for swiftly signing this into law. There’s more work to be done to enact smart-on-crime reforms, but this bill is a great step forward for our state.”
McMaster signed the bill into law on May 14.
South Carolina now joins 42 other states that have banned this practice, according to the AFP-SC.
