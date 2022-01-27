COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - President Joe Biden is about to get his first pick for the U.S. Supreme Court and one has ties to South Carolina.
A top name that President Biden is considering for the position is United States District Judge for the District of South Carolina J. Michelle Childs.
During the 2020 presidential campaign, then candidate Biden promised to appoint an African American woman to the bench if he got the chance.
Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Childs stayed in South Carolina after attending the University of South Carolina Schools of Business and Law in 1991.
According to a questionnaire for judicial nominees, after the election of President Barak Obama, Childs said she became aware of potential judicial openings in the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina.
She said various people inquired about her desire to seek a position as a U.S. District Court Judge so she began to research the process for attaining the position.
On or about June 12, 2009, she received a joint letter from Congressman James E. Clyburn and Congressman John Spratt informing her that they had nominated her for the position.
Childs has served as the U.S. District Court Judge since 2010.
Childs is said to have a major booster in House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, who made a crucial endorsement of President Biden just before South Carolina's presidential primary in 2020.
The exact timing of Breyer's retirement remains unclear but is expected as early as Thursday.
Here's a look at President Biden's short list for the position:
Associated Press contributed to this article.
