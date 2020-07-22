ORANGEBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) A judge in South Carolina has temporarily blocked the decision by Governor Henry McMaster to use millions of dollars of federal COVID-19 aid to help families afford private school tuition for the upcoming school year.
Governor McMaster recently announced the creation of the Safe Access to Flexible Education (SAFE) grant program, which is to be funded by an allotment of $32 million dollars of Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds.
The program can provide up to a $6,500 grant per student, and help approximately 5,000 students in South Carolina.
According to a court filing, Orangeburg attorney Skyler Hutto argues that the governor's plan is in violation of a portion of the state constitution that prevents the government from funding private or religious education.
Orangeburg County Circuit Court Judge Edgar Dickson granted the request for a temporary restraining order on July 22, 2020 until arguments can be heard in court.
Attorneys are expected to be heard the week of July 27, concerning whether or not the order will become permanent.
Communications director for the governor's office, Brian Symmes, released the following statement in response to the temporary order:
Working families in South Carolina are struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic and every parent should have the opportunity to choose the educational instruction that best suits their child’s needs. Federal coronavirus relief cannot, and should not, be denied to any citizen in need.
The South Carolina Independent School Association also commented on the injunction, saying any individual has the right to question how the government allocates money.
As proud Americans and South Carolinians, SCISA acknowledges that we are a society of laws, policies, and procedures. Any individual has the right to question how the government allocates money, and our association will respect the process by which these types of decisions are made. SCISA also respects the governor’s response to a pandemic that did not discriminate in its harm to both the public and private sectors of our state. The people of South Carolina may disagree over the GEER Funding allocation, but we should never have a disagreement over what is best for children.
