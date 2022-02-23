GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A law firm headquartered in South Carolina has filed a nationwide class action lawsuit over complaints about tainted baby formula.
The FDA issued a recall last week for some powdered baby formulas manufactured at Abbott Laboratories.
The formulas have been linked to bacterial contamination and the FDA is investigating four reports of babies hospitalized after drinking the formula. One of the babies involved died.
The Anastapoulo Law Firm said they are seeking justice on behalf of families impacted by the tainted formula.
The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:
- the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and
- the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and
- the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.
If you gave formula with one of the matching dates and codes above to your baby, click here to contact Anastapoulo Law Firm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.