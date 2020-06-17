COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina State Senator Darrell Jackson, a Democrat from Richland County, said he plans to file legislation calling for June 19, 19th, referred to as Juneteenth, to be recognized as a statewide holiday in South Carolina.
Juneteenth is an annual celebration of the day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans, located in Texas, were finally ordered free by Union troops.
Jackson said June 19 is celebrated or recognized by 47 of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. In South Carolina, the date was designated as a “Special Day” in 2008, but a legal holiday declaration will allow for closures of state offices, public schools, and universities.
The senator said Legal Holidays in South Carolina are currently listed as New Year's Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President's Day, Confederate Memorial Day, National Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and the day after, and the twenty-fourth, twenty-fifth, and twenty-sixth days of December.
“I think, in this moment in time particularly, it’s important to acknowledge African American history in our state” said Jackson in a news release. “South Carolina has a long, painful history of slavery and racial discrimination, as well as a record of honoring the Confederacy with monuments and other official gestures. It’s time to shift the narrative away from idolizing racist slave owners and toward recognizing the accomplishments African Americans have made in the face of enormous adversity."
Senator Jackson said he plans to file the legislation in the coming days.
MORE NEWS - State leaders remember those who lost their lives in the Charleston church shooting 5 years ago today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.