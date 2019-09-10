LEXINGTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina lawmaker is recovering after being bitten by a Copperhead snake.
Rep. Chris Wooten of Lexington shared a photo of his wounded foot on Facebook Monday.
He said he was walking in his yard and stepped on the snake.
After slamming a brick onto the snake, the state lawmaker said he drove himself to the ER and is being treated in the ICU with antivenom.
Wooten is a Republican who was elected to office in May 2018.
