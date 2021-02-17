GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Rush Limbaugh's wife announced that the longtime radio broadcaster had died at age 70 after a battle with lung cancer. South Carolina lawmakers have started to release statements on Limbaugh's passing:
Rep. Jeff Duncan (R):
“We have lost the greatest giant of conservative talk radio today, the incredible Rush Limbaugh. Most Republicans wouldn’t be who we are today or where we are today without Rush’s influence. I cut my teeth in conservativism listening to Rush, and most of today’s talk radio hosts would not have a microphone to speak into without the way Rush revitalized and innovated radio to keep the medium fresh.
Rush made being a conservative fun, from his issue updates to his musical satires. He made conservative philosophy and policy ideas easy to understand for everyday Americans, while exposing media hypocrisy and the lunacy of liberal Democrat policies.
I am so glad that President Trump chose to honor him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year, an honor that was surely warranted for his impacts celebrating our freedoms on his show every single day. Americans’ Freedom of Speech is stronger today because of Rush Limbaugh. Americans understand their Second Amendment freedoms more today because of Rush. His millions of listeners were all better off for having listened to him, myself included. Our country benefited from his wisdom and wit.
My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his listeners, and with our country at this difficult time.”
