PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Automatic license plate readers, or ALPR, is a controversial topic, but one thing's clear. They don't miss a thing, picking up every license that passes by.
"License plate readers have been used by the government for some time now and the problem is people need to know and understand what the government is doing with the information when they collect it," said Rep. Todd Rutherford. "They need to kn how long they are keeping it, who gets that information and how they are ascertaining it and what they are doing that can violate people's privacy rights."
SLED said everything is monitored and safely stored. There are guidelines in place and officers have to have a legitimate reason to access the information, but Rutherford said the whole program is opening the door to corruption.
"The problem is if an agency in South Carolina starts using license plate data and selling it to bail bondsmen and selling it to car companies to know when people leave their houses and selling it to crooks even," he said.
Rutherford believes the issue is trusting agencies with readers are following the proper procedures, agencies like Pickens County.
Sheriff Rick Clark said his deputies use the readers to help solve crime. Typically, setting up in shopping centers to help track down stolen vehicles, but he said the cameras can be used for anything.
"We started to almost use it a few weeks ago, we had an elderly person who left his home," Clark said. "So if we had an idea of which way he went, we'd want to put those readers out across the state. We later found him in Kershaw."
The sheriff said there are only certain deputies that have the training to access the information.
"All of that data is protected by SLED, by the department of motor vehicles," Clark said. "All of that, we access it every day because of the radio or computers where we look different things up. So the information and data is already under scrutiny to make sure that it's done right. So all of that is there, that safe guard is there."
SLED said everything is air tight, but some representatives aren't convinced.
"I think when people start to realize the amount of data that is being collected by private businesses and by the government it scares them," Rutherford said.
¤WA0 4896 