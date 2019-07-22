COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A South Carolina lawmaker wants to introduce a bill to remove Gov. Henry McMaster from the University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees.
Democrat Todd Rutherford tweeted on July 19: “The students, faculty, and alumni of our state’s flagship university deserve better. I will file a bill to remove the governor from his role as an ex officio member of the @UofSC Board of Trustees. In order to take the politics out of it, we must take the politician out of it.”
According to The State, the bill will aim to reduce political influence in the search for a new USC president.
Rutherford graduated from USC in 1996.
