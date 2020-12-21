COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Five South Carolina lawmakers have introduced a joint resolution calling for mask use statewide to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The resolution states that people over age five must wear a face covering when inside a building that is open to the public, waiting to enter a building open to the public, or in outdoor spaces where groups of ten or more are gathered, regardless of the ability to social distance.
People who are actively eating or drinking in restaurants, are communicating with the deaf or hard or hearing, or those who have health conditions that could be aggravated by mask use will not be required to wear face coverings.
The punishment for non-compliance would be a $25 fine for the first violation, $50 for the second violation, and $100 for each subsequent violation.
If passed, the resolution would go into effect upon approval of the governor and remain in place until the CDC guidelines for preventing COVID-19 spread no longer recommend wearing face coverings.
The bill was pre-filed on December 16 and assigned to the Committee on Judiciary.
FOX Carolina asked Governor Henry McMaster's office for a statement on the proposed resolution. Communications Director Brian Symmes issued this response:
The governor appreciates the ideas and perspectives of the Senate Democratic caucus as well as the Senate Republican caucus. His position on mask mandates, closing businesses and shutting the state down is clear, reasonable, and has placed South Carolina’s economy in a better position than virtually any other state in the nation.
