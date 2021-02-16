COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina lawmakers on Tuesday passed a joint resolution to spend more than $200 million to help make full use of the federal vaccine alloactions and speed up vaccinations across the state.
$108 million will go to DHEC and MUSC, who will then work with vaccine providers in the state to expand vaccine capacity and testing efforts and ensure the vaccine reaches rural areas of the state.
The bill states that the funds “ must be used in a manner that most effectively and efficiently uses the resources available for vaccinations from hospitals and other COVID-19 vaccination providers, enrolled and activated by DHEC, across the State. The use of these funds includes costs related to COVID-19, but are not limited to, vaccination, continued testing and contact tracing, personal protective equipment and medical supplies, personnel costs, education and marketing campaigns, quarantine, transportation and storage, mobile health units including the purchase, upfitting, staffing, and operations thereof, general operations, technology, and staff support.”
The bill states an additional $100 million will go to the "COVID-19 Vaccine Reserve account,” from which $75 million will go to hospital systems to help cover the costs of administering the vaccines, and the remaining $25 million will help other vaccine providers pay for the cost of administering the shots.
The bill also expands who can administer vaccines in the state, adding dentists to the list of doctors, nurses, nursing assistancts, retired doctors and nurses, and students of accredited medical programs.
Click here to read the full text of the bill, which will become law upon approval of Governor McMaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.