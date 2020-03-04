GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Several Upstate lawmakers want to amend a section of a statewide bill that focuses on requirements for high school student athletes to ensure students can only join teams based on the gender listed on their birth certificates.
The lawmakers are proposing that the amendment include that a "student's biological sex be conclusive in a determination" in how they may participate in South Carolina High School League activities.
The term 'biological sex' in the proposed amendment essentially boils down to whether a person's issued birth certificate states if they are male or female, lawmakers said.
A subsection of the amendment reads as follows:
In a determination based upon the sex of a student concerning whether the student may participate on a team competing in an interscholastic activity that is under the jurisdiction of the South Carolina High School League, the student's biological sex shall be conclusive. Upon the request of the South Carolina High School League, the student must produce a birth certificate to establish the student's biological sex. The South Carolina High School League shall not accept a birth certificate for the purposes of this section that has been revised or amended with respect to the student's biological sex.
The amendment to Section 59-39-160 is sponsored by nine Upstate lawmakers:
- Sen. Cash in Anderson
- Sen. Rice in Pickens
- Sen. Turner in Greenville
- Sen. Loftis in Greenville
- Sen. Corbin in Greenville and Spartanburg
- Sen. Gambrell in Abbeville Anderson and Greenwood
- Sen. Talley of Greenville and Spartanburg
- Sen. Verdin of Greenville and Laurens
- Sen. Cromer of Newberry and Union counties
"What this is about is fairness for women in sports, let women compete with women let men compete with men," Sen. Cash said in an interview. "It's a fairness issue and we are putting forth legislation to make sure in South Carolina all young women will not face the kind of situation that's been faced by other young women in other parts of the country."
Lawmakers introduced the amendment to the Senate on February 6, 2020, where it was then referred to the Education Committee for consideration.
For more on the proposed amendment, click here.
