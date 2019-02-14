GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina state lawmakers are once again pushing a bill that would reduce non-violent offenders time behind bars.
H 3971 was introduced Wednesday and referred to the Committee on Judiciary.
With this bill, South Carolinians would see more prisoners alongside highways, interstates and other state-owned property performing low to moderate labor.
State lawmaker are adamant this bill would save the state millions of dollars over a ten-year period and help with overcrowding in facilities.
However, there’s one main concern at hand: supervision.
"Some trepidation has come up on supervision, needing some more money to supervise some of the inmates," said Rep. Mike Burns of Greenville County.
That's why the bill failed to pass last year: there’s concern there won’t be enough manpower to keep an eye on inmates while they’re out working. A condition in the bill would make inmates non-available while they are out working shifts.
“Director Stirling (S.C. Department of Corrections) is worried about people approaching the inmates and him not having enough supervision, and somebody can come up with cell phones or some kind of illegal substance," said Burns.
However, the state is already understaffed within the corrections department. Who would be there to supervise inmates?
Rep. Burns says the state will probably have to increase officers’ pay or hire more employees.
