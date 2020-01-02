US Syria Kurds

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., takes questions from reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Congressional Republicans have spent most of the past two years studiously avoiding any public fights with President Donald Trump, either out of party loyalty or fear of being on the wrong end of a presidential tweetstorm. That public show of unity ended emphatically when Trump announced he would be withdrawing U.S. forces from northern Syria in advance of an impending Turkish military operation against Syrian Kurdish militia fighters. Graham, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Ted Cruz of Texas all joined Democratic colleagues in publicly criticizing the idea, with Graham even going on Fox News to label the decision “short-sighted and irresponsible.” (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

 J. Scott Applewhite

(FOX Carolina) - In the wake of an airstrike that killed a powerful Iranian general, South Carolina lawmakers lauded President Donald Trump for ordering it.

Late Thursday evening, S.C. Lindsey Graham praised the decision to strike against Qassem Soleimani on Twitter, saying in part "the price of killing and injuring Americans has just gone up drastically." Graham named Soleimani as "one of the most ruthless and vicious members of the Ayatollah's regime. He had American blood on his hands."

 “If Iran continues to attack America and our allies, they should pay the heaviest of prices, which includes the destruction of their oil refineries,” Graham continued. “To the Iranian government: if you want to stay in the oil business, leave America and our allies alone and stop being the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world.”

Nikki Haley, former S.C. governor and former diplomat to the United Nations, also praised the president, calling Soleimani an "arch terrorist"  and saying Pres. Trump did the "strong and right thing".

Following news of the airstrike, the President tweeted out a digital image of the American flag. The Pentagon would go on to confirm the strike.

