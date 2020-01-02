(FOX Carolina) - In the wake of an airstrike that killed a powerful Iranian general, South Carolina lawmakers lauded President Donald Trump for ordering it.
Late Thursday evening, S.C. Lindsey Graham praised the decision to strike against Qassem Soleimani on Twitter, saying in part "the price of killing and injuring Americans has just gone up drastically." Graham named Soleimani as "one of the most ruthless and vicious members of the Ayatollah's regime. He had American blood on his hands."
“If Iran continues to attack America and our allies, they should pay the heaviest of prices, which includes the destruction of their oil refineries,” Graham continued. “To the Iranian government: if you want to stay in the oil business, leave America and our allies alone and stop being the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world.”
Wow - the price of killing and injuring Americans has just gone up drastically. Major blow to Iranian regime that has American blood on its hands. Soleimani was one of the most ruthless and vicious members of the Ayatollah's regime. He had American blood on his hands.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2020
Nikki Haley, former S.C. governor and former diplomat to the United Nations, also praised the president, calling Soleimani an "arch terrorist" and saying Pres. Trump did the "strong and right thing".
Qassem Soleimani was an arch terrorist with American blood on his hands. His demise should be applauded by all who seek peace and justice. Proud of President Trump for doing the strong and right thing. @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 3, 2020
Following news of the airstrike, the President tweeted out a digital image of the American flag. The Pentagon would go on to confirm the strike.
