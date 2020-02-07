COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A small group of South Carolina lawmakers has killed competing bills that would have named one of the state's busiest intersections after either President Donald Trump or former President Barack Obama.
Members of the House Invitations and Memorial Resolutions Committee agreed Thursday that naming roads for living people is dangerous when behavior and reputations can change.
Both resolutions dealt with the Interstate 85 and 385 interchange in Greenville.
None of the lawmakers who suggested presidential names represent Greenville County.
A Republican Greenville County lawmaker suggested naming the intersection for Greenville police Officer Allen Jacobs, who died in the line of duty in 2016.
