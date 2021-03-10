GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - US Senator Lindsey Graham and both Congressmen William Timmons and Jeff Duncan issued statements Wednesday afternoon after the US House passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
The two Republican representatives, and all other members of their party in the US House, opposed the bill.
Timmons released this statement:
“We all agree that Congress should do more to ramp up vaccines, reopen schools, and help Americans who are still struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A bill that would provide this type of targeted relief would cost significantly less than $1.9 trillion. However, the bill before us today contains a host of unrelated provisions that have nothing to do with pandemic relief and are entirely unnecessary when we have nearly $1 trillion in COVID-19 funding that has yet to be spent. This boondoggle of a bill passed with no bipartisan support, unlike every previous relief bill passed by Congress. In fact, the only bipartisan thing about this bill is the opposition to it in the House.
“When President Biden signs this bill into law, the federal government will have appropriated nearly $5.5 trillion to respond to the pandemic. As our economy continues to recover, the most fiscally responsible way to govern is to provide temporary, targeted relief that is tied to the COVID-19 crisis. With our national debt quickly approaching $30 trillion, this completely partisan bill spends too much money on extraneous Democrat priorities that will not help our recovery efforts. It is the wrong bill, at the wrong time, for all the wrong reasons.”
Duncan released this statement:
“Today, the House voted on final passage of H.R. 1319, the Democrats’ sham “COVID-19 relief” bill. Every Republican and one Democrat voted against this bill. Don’t let them fool you – this is not real COVID-19 relief legislation. Democrats are once again using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to pass their radical priorities. In fact, several members of their own party have admitted this bill is one of the most progressive pieces of legislation in history. With a $1.9 trillion price tag, it is also the most expensive bill in history, yet only 9% of the funding will go toward combatting the pandemic. The remaining funds will go toward the left’s radical pet projects that are completely unrelated to COVID-19 such as $350 billion for bailing out blue states that have poorly managed their budgets, $86 billion for union pension bailouts, and taxpayer funding for abortion and abortion providers like Planned Parenthood.
“The bill also includes other outrageous provisions such as $1,400 a week for fifteen weeks to federal employees whose children are remote learning, providing stimulus checks to felons in prison, expanding health care subsidies for illegal immigrants, and barring states that accept federal funds from issuing tax cuts through 2024. This disastrous $1.9 trillion bill will take our national debt to almost $30 trillion, a completely unnecessary burden on the next generation given there is over $1 trillion in unspent COVID-19 relief funds remaining from previous bipartisan COVID-19 relief packages that passed while President Trump was in office. The bottom line is Democrats are failing the American people by passing H.R. 1319. This bill is not a rescue plan in any way shape or form. This is a partisan package filled with progressive wish list priorities that are bad for our country. It is past time for Congress to focus on tailored, bipartisan policies that support American families, Main Street businesses, and getting our kids back to school.”
Graham, Republican in the US Senate, echoed the concerns of his colleagues from South Carolina and outlined some concerns of his own in a series of tweets:
"With House passage of the COVID-19 so-called “relief” bill, it now moves forward to President Biden’s desk. 90% of the money does not directly deal with COVID relief.
Only 1% of the money goes to vaccines. This is the first time we’ve been unable to achieve a bipartisan result when it comes to COVID relief.
This bill provides stimulus payments to illegal immigrants and prisoners. It also has an egregious reparations provision forgiving loans based on race and without any type of means-test."
I hope the American people understand this bill is not about COVID. This legislation is about social engineering and a liberal wish list come true. I predict the legislation will not age well over time."
