COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina is one of just four states that does not protect citizens against hate crimes.
Wednesday, a group of bi-partisan legislators say they're going to look to change that. The group is composed of Rep. Bet Bernseteign (D), Rep. Weston Newton (R), Rep. Wendell Gilliard (D), Rep. Gary Clary (R), and Rep. Leon Stavrinakis (D).
The proposed bill would enhance penalties for crimes deemed motivated by hate based on race, faith, ethnicity or sexual orientation.
"It is now time for South Carolina to rectify this," said Rep. Gilliard. "We need to have laws that protect all of us from hate-motivated violence."
Rep. Bernstein also voiced her concern, citing the increasing reports of hate crimes not just in South Carolina, but in the country.
“One hate crime is committed in the U.S. every 90 minutes and recent FBI statistics report an alarming increase in the last several years” said Bernstein. “These are some of the most heinous crimes committed in a society, because the victims are sought out and targeted based on their beliefs or identification and our community then suffers as a whole.”
Rep. Newton correlated the impact that hate crimes and the lack of punishment to the state's appeal to businesses.
“The business community recognizes that South Carolina’s image impacts whether companies want to move here and call South Carolina home. As one of only 4 states without hate crimes legislation, this can unnecessarily put South Carolina in a negative light.” said Newton.
We'll continue to follow the bill's progression and keep you updated.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies: Charge upgraded to murder after death of man found shot, beaten in Seneca in July
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.