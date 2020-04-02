COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation (LLR) said Thursday the renewal deadline for licenses, registrations, and permits scheduled to renew during the months of April, May, June, July, and August has been extended to September 30, 2020.
“We recognize the toll that this virus is taking on South Carolinians, and we are committed to doing all that we can to support them during these challenging times,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a news release. “Director Farr and her team recognized a need, acted quickly to address it, and South Carolinians are better off because of their work.”
“The Agency recognizes and appreciates the sacrifices our licensees are making during this difficult time, and we want to do our part in making things easier for them,” LLR Director Emily Farr said in the news release.
Farr said continuing education requirements may still be obtained at this time as well.
Affected licenses, registrations and permits involve the following boards:
- Barbers
- Cosmetology
- Contractors
- Dentistry
- Engineers and Surveyors
- Environmental Certification
- Funeral
- Long Term Health Care
- LP Gas
- Manufactured Housing
- Massage Therapy
- Nursing
- Pharmacy
- Real Estate Appraisers
- Real Estate Commission
- Residential Builders
Licensees can renew at their normal dates if they wish, but will not be required to do so until the new deadline
For additional information, visit LLR’s website here.
