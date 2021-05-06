COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says this weekend, lottery players will have a chance at two jackpots combine at total of more than half-a-billion dollars.
According to the lottery, Friday night Mega Millions draws for $370 million at 11 p.m. and Saturday night Powerball draws for $157 million at 10:59 p.m.
The lottery says Mega Millions tickets are two dollars and must be purchased by 10 p.m. South Carolina has produced only one Mega Millions® jackpot winner. Powerball tickets are also two dollars and must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. SC has sold seven Powerball jackpot winning tickets.
