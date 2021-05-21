COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said this weekend, lottery players have a chance at two jackpots worth over $700 million combined.
The lottery said Friday night, Mega Millions draws for $515 million. Saturday night, Powerball will draw for $218 million.
Mega Millions draws at 11 p.m. Friday night. Tickets are $2 and must be purchased by 10 p.m.
Powerball tickets are $2 and must be purchased before 9:59 Saturday night in order to be considered for the drawing at 10 p.m.
