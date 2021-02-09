COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday. the South Carolina Education Lottery said a record payout of nearly $3.5 million was won by Pick 3 players.
According to the lottery, 13,998 winning plays won with 8-8-8 in Tuesday's midday drawing. Depending on the price paid for the ticket, winners took home either $200 or $500 per play.
The lottery said the last record payout was four years ago when triple 4s were drawn on Jan. 27, 2017.
The last time 8-8-8 was seen was back in September of 2018, said SCEL.
