NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man is offering $10,000 for the safe return of his dog after someone stole his truck with the pet inside.
Ben Brengle said in a phone interview that his dog Bella was inside the truck when it was stolen last week from outside a home improvement store in North Charleston.
Brengle says he left the 2-year-old yellow Labrador mix in the truck because it was cold and rainy and he was only dashing inside for some lumber.
Brengle says he was in the store for three minutes. By the time he returned, Bella and his white Chevy Silverado were gone.
