CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina man who attempted to provide support to the ISIS terror network was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the US Attorney’s Office.
A judge issued the sentence for Zakaryia Abdin, 20, of Ladson, South Carolina, on Monday.
After 20 years in federal prison, Abdin will face a lifetime of supervised release.
The FBI arrested Abdin at the Charleston International Airport on March 30, 2017, when he attempted to board an airplane in order to travel overseas to join ISIS.
He had been in federal custody since his arrest.
PREVIOUSLY - SC teen pleads guilty of trying to join ISIS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.