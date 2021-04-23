GREENVILLE, SC. (FOX Carolina) - They say absence makes the heart grow fonder. Certainly, that’s the case for Chase Smoak and his K9 buddy Lluke, a black Labrador.
“The belief is once a marine, always a marine,” Smoak says.
That’s where the two became good acquaintances, the United States Marine Corps.
Lluke was a bomb sniffing dog, Smoak was his handler.
The last mission they spent together was several months in Afghanistan.
“So, we came back from that deployment and a guy told me I had five minutes,” Smoak said.
That goodbye was hard for him because of the bond developed between them. “I departed from the military eight years ago. So for four days a week for eight years I was either sending an email or making a phone call trying to find that dog.”
However, the search paid off because Lluke was found right here in the South Carolina Upstate.
Smoak lives in Sumter with his family.
Once contact was made with the k9’s current family, arrangements were made for the duo to meet again.
Smoak tells me the reunion was what he needed — to see an old friend who made a difference in his life and others.
