CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, SCDNR said the state's first sea turtle nest of the season was laid by a mother loggerhead in Charleston on Tuesday night.
According to SCDNR, Seabrook turtle team volunteers Sandy and Lucy spotted a crawl and located the nest on Seabrook Island, 20 miles south of Charleston.
SCDNR said mother sea turtles will be coming ashore on South Carolina beaches to lay their eggs over the next couple months, and the first eggs will hatch around July 1.
To help give these animals the best shot at survival, keep lights off the beaches at night and report nest disturbances or sick, injured, or dead sea turtles to SCDNR's 24/7 hotline at 1-800-922-5431.
