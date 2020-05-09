(FOX Carolina) -- A South Carolina pastor has died as a result of a reported self inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement from the church on Friday.
Seacoast pastor Darrin Patrick was "target shooting with a friend" at the time of his death and that no foul play is suspected, according to the church.
No additional details were released surrounding the incident.
Seacoast Church is based in Mount Pleasant but has 13 satellite locations across South Carolina and North Carolina, including Greenville and Asheville.
"We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Pastor Darrin Patrick. Darrin was a loved member of the Seacoast family, the teaching team, and pastoral staff and we are mourning his loss," the church's statement reads.
"Darrin had a gift for teaching the Word and a heart for encouraging other pastors. God allowed Seacoast to be a part of Darrin’s story in a time when he needed a family. He was a gift to us and we are thankful for the time the Lord gave him to us. His influence and impact cannot be measured. We are surrounding the Patrick family with our prayers and support during this time.”
The entirety of the statement can be found here.
MORE NEWS - SC Sen. Scott, 3 other lawmakers introduce bipartisan bill to get new parents their CARES Act stimulus checks quickly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.