SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina National Guard said soldiers are assisting drivers stranded from winter storm conditions Sunday.
The S.C. National Guard said there are approximately 120 soldiers and supporting state partners assisting.
"[We are] prepared to support our state partners with keeping major roadways clear to ensure the mobility of state agencies and first responders working to respond to the needs of the citizens," said the S.C. National Guard.
