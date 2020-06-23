CONESTEE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SC Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 151st Aviation Regiment, on Tuesday installed a new bridge at the Lake Conestee Nature Preserve.
A CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopter was used to move the bridge from the staging site at Belmont Fire District to the installation site.
Greenville County said the new steel bridge was pre-built and weighed 18,500 pounds.
The 84-foot bridge covers Marrow Bone Creek, replacing the previous bridge that was destroyed by flooding in November 2018.
Greenville County said funding for the construction and installation of the bridge was raised entirely by the Conestee Foundation without the use of any taxpayer dollars.
