GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina National Guard said they will offer two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Upstate for eligible military retirees and their beneficiaries who are age 55 and older with a valid DoD retiree ID. The clinics are also open to currently serving South Carolina Air and Army National Guard service members.
The clinics will be offered from 11a.m. - 3p.m. on these dates at these locations:
- Wednesday, March 17: 410 Hampshire Dr, Gaffney, SC 29341
- Wednesday, March 24: 150 Speedway Dr, Fountain Inn, SC 29644
There is a limited quantity of vaccinations and appointments are required. To make an appointment, call 803-299-4460 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Officials said there will be a check-in station at both locations to verify appointment and eligibility.
These clinics are not open to the public.
