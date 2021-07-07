SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina native Gregory Karr announced Wednesday that he has entered the 2022 race for SC's 2nd congressional district seat. He is running as a Democrat.
Karr will be the first Democratic candidate to challenge Joe Wilson's 2022 re-election effort.
“Gregory Karr will not go to Washington to make nice with the establishment and the elite, because they do not have the slightest understanding of our lives, nor any concern for the breath in our lungs or the food in our stomachs,” Karr’s newly released campaign website stated. “Gregory will go to Washington to demand the dignity and economic security that We the People are owed, and he will fight like hell to win it all!”
Karr said he will hold his official kick-off event in early August.
