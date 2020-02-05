WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) – Jeff Duncan was the first US lawmaker representing the Upstate to release a statement congratulating the Senate on acquitting President Trump, while Sen. Thom Tillis was the first US lawmaker from North Carolina to do the same. Lindsey Graham and others soon followed.
President Trump was found not guilty of both Articles: Abuse of Power, and Obstruction of Congress.
Below is the statement from Rep. Jeff Duncan (SC Dist. 3):
“President Trump is vindicated! After a months-long impeachment witch hunt, President Trump is acquitted, and rightfully so! Democrats’ non-existent case was obliterated by the President’s defense team on the Senate floor. It couldn’t survive on the substance or the process. Today’s vote marks a chapter closed on a disgraceful and baseless impeachment expedition. These continuous witch hunts must end!
The Democrats have stopped at nothing since January 20, 2017 to undermine the will of 63 million Americans and overturn an election that didn’t go their way – all because of their unquenchable thirst for total control over the American peoples’ lives. Their desire to subvert the will of voters through an unconstitutional impeachment comes from their fear to face President Trump at the ballot box, because as we heard in the State of the Union, his record is untouchable. He said in his speech, “the state of our union is stronger than ever before.” That’s spot on. America is winning under his leadership, despite Democrat obstruction at every turn.”
Below is the statement from Sen. Thom Tillis:
"This entire impeachment effort was motivated by partisan politics and a desire to remove the President from office instead of allowing the American people to decide his fate at the ballot box in November. Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats denied the President basic due process rights from the start and ultimately presented a weak case for removal that was rejected by the Senate. The President has been acquitted and we now need to move on. I’m committed to continuing my work to deliver more results for North Carolinians to keep our economy and military strong."
Lindsey Graham, in his statement, said the "cloud over the presidency has been removed" once again. Below is Sen. Graham's full statement:
This partisan-driven impeachment has done injury to the office of the presidency and was an injustice to President Trump.
As I said after the Clinton impeachment trial, the Senate has spoken and the cloud over the presidency has been removed. I meant it then and mean it now.
Unfortunately, I doubt my Democratic colleagues, who are being driven by unlimited hatred of President Trump, have the ability to move on.
The President was acquitted today by the Senate and will be exonerated by the American people in November when he is reelected to a second term.”
READ MORE: Acquitted: Senate finds Trump not guilty of abuse of power, obstruction of justice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.