COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced an additional 1,170 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 25 more virus-related deaths.
Sunday's new numbers bring the state's total cases to 80,856 and 1,436 confirmed deaths.
Three new probable cases and three new probable deaths brings the state's probable totals to 343 cases and 55 deaths.
A list of the new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in South Carolina can be accessed here. Sunday's newly reported confirmed and probable virus-related deaths in the state can be found here.
As of July 25, DHEC says a total of 700,464 tests have been conducted.
7,490 people were tested in South Carolina Saturday, and the percent positive was 15.6%.
For the latest on coronavirus in the state, as well as daily updates, click here.
