COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An employee of a South Carolina skilled nursing and rehabilitation center has been indicted on federal charges of creating false COVID-19 vaccination cards. Tammy McDonald pleaded not guilty Thursday — the same day the indictment was unsealed. She is a registered nurse and nursing director at a center in Columbia. The center was not named in the indictment. McDonald's attorney, Jim Griffin, says she made one or two false vaccination cards to help a relative at the University of South Carolina who has “anti-vaccination beliefs." He says McDonald is vaccinated and received no money for creating the cards.
