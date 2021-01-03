COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A state health official says South Carolina could prevent 450 deaths over the next three months if everyone wears masks.
Department of Health and Environmental Control interim public health director Dr. Brannon Traxler on Saturday emphasized the importance of wearing masks to slow down the virus, even as vaccines for COVID-19 have begun to be distributed.
More than 4,200 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide total to nearly 288,000.
Officials also announced 84 more deaths, boosting that total to at least 4,968. Nearly 2,000 people are hospitalized with the virus.
More news: Boil water advisory issued for some Greer residents due to broken water tap
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.