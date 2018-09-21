COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond issued a public alert Friday in reference to a scam that exploits those donating to Florence recovery.
A press release said that an email appearing to be sent from the SC Sec. of State and the SC Department of Public Safety is actually a phishing scam.
Phishing is a fraudulent email message appearing to come from a legitimate entity. The messages typically take users to a spoofed website, or tempts the user to provide private information (password, credit card, etc.)
“I urge everyone to read a solicitation carefully and to research the entity before making a donation,” said Secretary Hammond. “While legitimate charities see Florence as an opportunity to help their communities, others see it as a chance to take advantage of others’ generosity.”
The Secretary of State’s Office does not ask donors to contribute to a specific charity.
