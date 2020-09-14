COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Ryan Alphin, the Executive Director of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers' Association and South Carolina Police Chiefs' Association, released a statement on Monday that mentioned deputies in Spartanburg County who were fired upon by two suspects in a parked patrol car, which was one of five incidents that either involved shots being fired at or by law enforcement officers over the weekend in South Carolina.
Below is Alphin's statement:
Over the past several months law enforcement in South Carolina has advocated for positive police reform that will continue to move the policing profession forward to better serve our communities. However we cannot do this alone. During this same time we have seen violence increase, false narratives presented as facts, officers leave the profession, and even officers feeling there is no way out, commit suicide.
It is impossible for most to fully understand the environment that dedicated law enforcement officers are policing in right now. I am disgusted by the video of a gunman ambushing two Los Angeles County Deputies who were sitting in their patrol vehicle. I am appalled by the videos of protesters who showed up at the hospital chanting anti-police sentiment and wishing death on those sworn to protect.
Just this past weekend in South Carolina there were 5 officer involved shootings that involved suspects with firearms. This goes to show the intensified, emboldened nature of violent criminals who are determined to do harm to police and the community. In one incident police officers were attempting to arrest a fugitive suspect who is wanted for killing a woman and her child in Minnesota. In another incident police were attempting to arrest a double murder suspect when he started shooting at officers. In yet another incident officers were in a parking lot when two suspects started shooting at them.
Violence does nothing to foster positive community police relations and only deepens the divide. Police officers are mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters who at a moments notice are willing to sacrifice their lives to protect the innocent.
Let me be clear, policing is a noble profession. Ordinary people doing extraordinary work.
As a Country we are better than this. We must be better than this.
