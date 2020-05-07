COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections said its prison inmates have been hard at work making gifts and cards of encouragement for nursing home residents across the state.
On Thursday, the SCDC said they partnered with the SC Department on Aging to deliver more than 2,000 of the cards and gifts to nursing homes in South Carolina.
They are calling the effort Operation Spread the Joy.
In the Upstate, the SCDC delivered gifts and cards to residents at Southpointe Health and Rehab in Greenville.
