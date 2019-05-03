Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the South Carolina Public Service Commission (PSC) unanimously ruled that Duke Energy Carolina’s (DEC) mandatory monthly fee hike will be far less than what the utility company originally proposed.
The DEC said the residential customers will only see an increase of $3.67 per month, instead of the $19.71 hike Duke originally proposed.
Currently, residential customers pay an $8.29 base facility charge.
The Commission said Duke Energy’s request was not aligned with South Carolina values, and called out the company’s executives. This was stated in the Commission’s directive Wednesday: “... the CEO and executive team demonstrated they were “tone deaf” as to how a 238% increase in the Basic Facilities Charge would have negatively and adversely impacted the elderly, the disabled, the low income and low use customers. It is one of the reasons I am recommending a 75% disallowance of the CEO’s excessively high executive compensation for South Carolina during test year 2017 and a 50% disallowance for the next three highest Company executives …”
Duke Energy spokesman Ryan Mosier released this statement Friday:
"While we are currently evaluating the Public Service Commission of South Carolina’s decision, we disagree with some of the findings and legal conclusions made by the commission.
We will complete a thorough review of the order once issued – including any needed clarification – and then evaluate next steps, keeping in mind that it is critical to balance the needs of our customers with smart investments that keep costs as low as possible and keep South Carolina competitive for the long term."
Mosier said the utility company will have more to say once the full commission order is released, likely in the next few weeks.
