GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Downtown Greenville is a city under construction and those sites are where foundations are built to help start new lives. Just feet away from one construction site, work is being done to save lives.
“I saw individuals who were shunned by their own family and friends. So it was very difficult," Teretha Fowler said.
For more than 30 years she's witnessed the stigma of HIV. She's the prevention coordinator with Aid Upstate.
“Anytime you have one STD you’re at a greater risk for acquiring another STD including HIV," Fowler sad.
Although now more people are educated about HIV and STDs, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows South Carolina with the third highest STD rates in the country.
“No matter what your status is, it is a good thing to find out," Fowler said.
There is testing and counseling at Aid Upstate and exams that take place after a diagnosis at it's new medical clinic- it's all for free.
“It’s important to educate yourself especially with the rising stats of STDs and HIV cases," Jose Giocamea said.
He's the director of community relations with Aid Upstate.
“Just making people aware of the different types of prevention tools that are available - like abstinence, safe sex," Giocamea said.
And like the city the serve, it's continued work for a foundation to build better lives.
