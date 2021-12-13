GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Help is on the way to the areas hardest hit by the weekend's tornadoes from right here in the Upstate.
The Red Cross of South Carolina is deploying four volunteers. The organization has already set up at least eight shelters in Kentucky, which are housing almost 200 people, according to a press release.
Dori Baumwart is being sent from Greenville to serve as a spiritual care volunteer in Tennessee.
- The Red Cross: Donate blood here, find a volunteering opportunity here or make a financial donation here.
- The Blood Connection: Make an appointment to donate blood here.
- Samaritan's Purse: Sign up to volunteer in Mayfield, KY here or make a financial donation here.
- Billy Graham Rapid Response Team: Make a donation here or become a chaplain here.
