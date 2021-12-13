Help is on the way to the areas hardest hit by the weekend's tornadoes from right here in the Upstate. Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel reports how you can make a difference, too.

The Red Cross of South Carolina is deploying four volunteers. The organization has already set up at least eight shelters in Kentucky, which are housing almost 200 people, according to a press release. 

Dori Baumwart is being sent from Greenville to serve as a spiritual care volunteer in Tennessee. 

"Spiritual care is there to be with people at their worst moments and to be a ministry of presence,"Baumwart said. "We're just physically there with them."
 
Red Cross spokesperson Mandy McWherter said she expects it to be all hands on deck for several weeks. The average length of a family's stay in one of their shelters is now one month. 
 
"We're there to provide hygiene items that they might have left behind. We're there to give them a warm meal, a safe place to stay, bed and blankets," she said.
 
Several other groups in the Carolinas are also helping those in Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee and Arkansas, including: The Blood Connection, Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team. 
 
Here's how you can help each organization aid tornado victims: 

