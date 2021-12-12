GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Disaster workers from the American Red Cross of South Carolina are deploying to support relief efforts after deadly tornadoes tore through six states this weekend.
The Red Cross is deploying four disaster workers from throughout the South Carolina region in-person to Mayfield, Kentucky.
On Saturday, at least eight emergency shelters were open in Kentucky, providing safe refuge to about 190 people. There were also shelters open in Tennessee.
The Red Cross has provided about 200 additional blood products to hospitals in response to these devastating tornadoes and remains in close touch with hospital partners throughout affected areas, and stands ready to provide additional blood products as needed.
Here is how others can help in the relief efforts:
To make a financial donation or give blood, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor app or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift.
