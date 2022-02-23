Revenue windfall pushes states to consider range of tax cuts

State coffers are overflowing after nearly two years of Congress pumping out trillions to help the U.S. economy stay afloat through the pandemic, including sending billions to state governments.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The Republican-dominated South Carolina House has unanimously passed a $600 million income tax cut in less than 15 minutes of debate.

Much of that short time Wednesday was spent with Democrats praising the proposal.

Democratic Rep. David Weeks of Sumter called the tax cut the best thing since sliced bread for the working man in South Carolina.

The House plan cuts the states top income tax rate from 7% to 6.5% next year and continues to reduce it to 6% over the next five years if the economy continues to grow.

The proposal heads to the Senate, where leaders propose an even bigger cut from 7% to 5.7% and also $1 billion in rebates.

