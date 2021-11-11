COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina lawmaker is looking to lower the minimum legal drinking age in the state to 18.
State Representative Todd Rutherford pre-filed the bill Wednesday night. Rutherford released a statement after he filed:
"Today I filed a bill to lower the drinking age to 18. If you’re old enough to fight for our country, old enough to vote, old enough to take out student loans — then you’re old enough to have a drink."
The drinking age in South Carolina last changed in 1984 when it was raised from 18 to 21.
The bill will be considered when the general assembly reconvenes in the new year.
