COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina GOP's annual black tie event saw Republicans from across the state descend upon Columbia Friday, featuring several prominent party leaders both at the state and national levels.
The Silver Elephant Gala, which has seen prominent conservative leaders like Ronald Reagan make appearances in the past, featured current White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney as the keynote speaker. Mulvaney was flanked by senator Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster, and joked about his own apparent lack of humor. Mulvaney also used the gala as a chance to highlight efforts made by President Donald Trump's administration to curb unemployment and boost exports of natural gas.
The annual gala has also seen Texas senator Ted Cruz and current Vice President Mike Pence as guests. Friday evening's gala also gave speakers an opportunity to highlight the GOP's political victories and discuss action on several policy fronts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.