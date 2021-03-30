Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with DHEC say South Carolina residents can help track the spread of West Nile virus this spring and summer by submitting certain species of dead birds for lab testing.
DHEC is asking residents to report or submit recently deceased crows, blue jays, house finches and house sparrows that appear not to have been injured and are not decayed. These species of birds are more susceptible to WNV than other species, making them good candidates for testing. Other species of birds may be submitted, but DHEC says whether those birds will be tested will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
According to DHEC, their dead bird surveillance program allows officials to better understand where there is an increase in West Nile virus activity. The heightened activity is then reported to local mosquito control programs so they can take actions to protect the health of residents.
Mosquitoes become infected with WNV when they feed on infected birds that carry the virus in their blood. After one to two weeks, infected mosquitoes can transmit WNV to humans and other animals.
To safely collect a dead bird, residents are urged to follow these guidelines:
- Don’t touch a bird, dead or alive, with bare hands. Use gloves or pick up the bird with doubled, plastic bags.
- Keep the bagged bird cool until it can be placed on ice. If the bird carcass can’t be delivered to DHEC within 36 hours of collection, place it on ice in a cooler but do not allow water into the bags. Please do not refrigerate or freeze the carcass where food is stored.
- Download and complete the Dead Bird Submission and Reporting Sheet for West Nile Virus and submit it, along with the dead bird, to a local DHEC office.
Deceased birds can be reported or submitted to local DHEC offices now through the end of November. For more information, including locating a local DHEC office for submitting deceased birds, click here.
