GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Hall Management Group is requiring all guests to wear face masks at the company’s eight restaurant venues, beginning on June 27.
“Our employees have been wearing masks since we reopened May 13,” said Bill Hall, Founder and Owner of Hall Management Group. “But we are watching the infection rates continue to increase in South Carolina and we must do all we can to keep everyone safe. As a restaurant family, we are committed to the health and wellness of our employees and guests.”
Hall Management employs nearly 900 people at their restaurants, including:
- Halls Chophouse Charleston
- Halls Chophouse Columbia
- Halls Chophouse Greenville
- Halls Chophouse Nexton
- Slightly North of Broad, Charleston
- High Cotton, Charleston
- Rita’s Seaside Grille, Folly Beach
- Halls Signature Events, Charleston
“Our promise to practice healthy hospitality remains constant,” said Hall. “I don’t know what tomorrow holds, but I know we have a tremendous team who has been enduring a great degree of change as we’ve tried to operate in this unpredictable COVID-19 environment. Working together we can help limit the spread of COVID-19.”
Modifications have also been made to most of the locations, including outside dining only, reservations required for all dining, and/or to-go orders.
MORE NEWS - Spartanburg City Council votes to unanimously adopt mask ordinance to require close contact employees to wear masks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.