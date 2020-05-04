GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s restaurants are allowed to offer outdoor and patio dining options again beginning Monday as the gradual push to reopen businesses in the state continues.
Restaurant dining rooms must remain closed, but restaurants with outdoor seating may serve customers as long as the following rules outlined by the SC Restaurant and Lodging Association are observed:
- Tables must be eight feet apart
- No groups of more than eight people
- No gathering inside the restaurant building
- Maintain strict social distancing guidelines
- Tables and chairs must be sanitized after every use
Servers must also wear face coverings and gloves when interacting with guests per the guidelines.
Several Upstate restaurants are also taking additional precautions. Some are offering disposable menus and flatware for guests. Others are providing face shields and additional protective gear to employees as well.
The state is also allowing restaurants to serve in temporary tents as along as the tents are open and follow the same guidelines listed above. The top of the tent must be a minimum of 7.5 feet high and there must be a fire extinguisher within 75 feet of the tent.
Patrons are advised to call their favorite restaurants to make sure they are open before visiting.
PREVIOUSLY - Gov. McMaster: At home or at work order ends on May 4, outside dining can resume at SC restaurants
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.